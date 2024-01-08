Odisha's Bhitarkanika logs slight rise in migratory bird count this winter

Kendrapara/Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 8 (PTI) There has been a slight rise in the number of migratory birds visiting Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park this winter, according to the latest census report of the feathered guests released by the forest department.

Advertisment

According to the report, the number of avian guests has risen to 1,51,421 this year compared to 1,39,959 last year.

While 144 species of feathered guests had thronged the national park last year, the latest headcount spotted 121 species of birds.

Tweets of winged guests from overseas had livened up the picturesque marshy wetland spots of the national park.

Advertisment

The enumerators have spotted some rare groups of winged species in the wetland areas of the national park.

"This is a clear indicator that Bhitarkanika is still a congenial spot to attract birds," said divisional forest officer (DFO), Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Sudrashan Gopinath Yadav.

The annual bird census was conducted on January 6.

Advertisment

The increase in the number of migratory birds this year is due to the availability of open space, following the eviction of large tracts of illegal prawn gheries by the revenue and forest departments, he said.

"It was a treat to watch the feathered guests with their chirpy cacophony adding colour to the vibrant eco-system of this region," said a wildlife staff engaged in the annual headcount of birds.

Birds from the northern hemisphere and cold places like Ladakh prefer Bhitarkanika wetland for its unique eco-system, he added.

Advertisment

Chilika and Bhitarkanika wetlands in the state are the favoured destinations of winter migratory birds, he said.

Meanwhile, census of migratory birds at Hirakud reservoir in Sambalpur district is underway, a forest officer said.

The reservoir and power channel have been divided into 21 sectors covered by 32 teams comprising forest officers and experts, said Anshu Pragyan Das, DFO, Hirakud wildlife division.

Advertisment

Teams of Hirakud Wildlife Division, equipped with binoculars, bird field guides, GPS devices and census sheets began the exercise on Monday morning, she said.

A total of 78 participants including 33 birding experts will cover 500 sqkm Hirakud reservoir including power channels. The teams have been engaged in Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts, the DFO informed.

Every year, thousands of winged guests from Caspian Sea, Baikal Lake, Aral Sea, Mongolia, central and southeast Asia and the Himalayas make Hirakud reservoir their home from November to March.

Common pochard, red crested pochard, spot-billed duck, great crested grebe, pond heron, painted stork, whiskered tern and many more have been sighted during this period every year.

More than 3.16 lakh birds of 108 species thronged the reservoir last winter. Similarly, over 2.08 lakh birds of 104 species were sighted in 2022. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB