Odisha's BJP govt gave 39,456 jobs in 18 months: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday claimed that his government has provided jobs to 39,459 people in a span of 18 months.

Majhi said his government was committed to filling up 1.5 lakh vacancies during its tenure.

The CM made the claim while distributing appointment letters among 1,543 people in 11 departments.

He said a total of 65,000 people will get government jobs by June, 2026 when the BJP government completes two years in office.

"Do not forget your duty and responsibility towards the public after getting financial security through a government job. I expect you all to be committed to making the system corruption-free while remaining away corruption," the chief minister told the new recruits.

"From today, the goal of your working life should be to bring changes in the lives of people at the grassroots level. Listen to the people who come to you for help," he said.

"The mantras for you are transparency, accountability and swift work. Never forget your duty and responsibility towards the people. Continue to serve the public with sincerity and empathy," he added. PTI AAM AAM ACD