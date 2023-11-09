Odisha's BU signs MoU with Brazil’s FUSC

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 9 (PTI) The Berhampur University (BU) in Odisha signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Vernacular Language and Literature (DLLV), Federal University of Santa Catarina (FUSC), Brazil for collaborative research in the common area of interest.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday between Bapuji Mende, the coordinator of the Linguistic Department, Berhampur University and Dr Gilvan Miiller de Oliveira of DLLV, FUSC, in presence of Geetanjali Dash and Sukant Kumar Baral, vice chancellor and chairman of post graduate council of Berhampur University and several other faculty members in the university.

Prof Oliveira of FUSC is also the Unesco chair on language policies for multilingualism (LPM).

As per the MoU, the two organizations have agreed to jointly carry out different academic activities for five years. The activities like collaborative research, jointly research publications, mutual academic assistance, visit of the teachers and research scholars in need-based requirements, etc.

Not only the Department of Linguistics, but also the students, research scholars and teachers of some other departments of the university will be benefited under the MoU with FUSC, said the vice chancellor.

Earlier Prof Oliveira gave a talk on the use of languages in science in 100 years.