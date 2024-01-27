Odisha's centenarian freedom fighter Nilamani Samal dies

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) Odisha's freedom fighter Nilamani Samal died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack at the age of 101 on Saturday, his family said.

He is survived by a son.

Samal, also the president of State Freedom Fighter Samiti, Odisha, was imprisoned for three years by the British during the freedom struggle.

The centenarian freedom fighter, a resident of Balipadia village near Balichandrapur in Jajpur district, was suffering from old-age-related complications for several days.

He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) at SCB Medical College Hospital.

Odisha governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a number of state ministers condoled the demise of Samal.

"The Hon'ble Governor has expressed deep grief over the death of Vasiyan freedom fighter and president of the State Freedom Fighters Association Neelmani Samal and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family", Governor Odisha said in a post on X.

In his condolence message, Patnaik said: "Samal will be remembered for his sacrifice during the freedom struggle. He was spreading the message of patriotism among the youths till his last".

Patnaik also announced that Samal’s last rites will be performed with full state honours. PTI AAM SBN AAM RG