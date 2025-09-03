Odisha's Debrigarh set to become India's newest tiger reserve after remarkable transformation

Sambalpur, Sep 3 (PTI) In the dense forests where freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai once evaded British forces, Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is scripting one of India's most remarkable conservation success stories as it prepares to become the country's newest tiger reserve.

The 804-square-kilometre sanctuary, which received National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) approval in July 2025, has transformed from a conflict-prone area with human habitation into a thriving ecosystem that generated Rs 5 crore in tourism revenue and attracted 85,000 visitors in 2025 alone.

"We have very healthy prey density with populations of gaur, sambar, spotted deer, wild boar and recovering wild dog numbers. The leopard population is also good," Divisional Forest Officer Anshu Pragya Das told PTI.

What makes this transformation extraordinary is the numbers: 40 per cent of all animal herds now consist of newborns, while the Indian gaur population jumped from 670 to over 700 in just six months, indicating a thriving ecosystem ready to support big cats.

* Community partnership model The sanctuary's success stems from an unprecedented community engagement approach. Over 400 families were voluntarily relocated from the core area under a comprehensive package that included Rs 15 lakh compensation, agricultural land, pucca houses, and skill development training.

Unlike typical relocation stories marked by conflict, Debrigarh's families have embraced entrepreneurship. Former forest dwellers now run computer centres, garages, shops and travel businesses, using their compensation as seed capital for new ventures.

"Many have procured agricultural land, some have started their own business—computer shops, garages, travelling businesses. Different kinds of occupations are coming up in one colony," Das explained.

The relocation freed up 500 hectares of forest area, which has been successfully converted into stable grasslands crucial for herbivore populations. More significantly, over 155 peripheral villages have been transformed from potential adversaries into conservation partners.

* Unique ecosystem advantage Debrigarh's geographical positioning creates its competitive edge. Sharing over 100 kilometres of border with Hirakud Wetland, the sanctuary offers a rare amphi-terrestrial habitat ranging from wetlands to grasslands to forests.

The sanctuary hosts over 300 bird species, with more than 120 migratory species using Hirakud Wetland as a crucial stopover. During the peak season from October to March, over four lakh birds congregate here while migrating to Chilika Lake.

The wetland's recent Ramsar site designation has enhanced its global conservation status. "This year we noticed some migratory birds doing summer breeding in the wetland—a positive sign of year-round habitat acceptance," the forest officer said.

* Dark sky tourism pioneer Perhaps Debrigarh's most unexpected attraction is its emergence as India's premier dark sky destination. With 1,000 square kilometres completely free from human habitation — 353 sq km of sanctuary and 700 sq km of wetland — it offers pristine stargazing opportunities unmatched anywhere in the country.

Six newly inaugurated stargazing rooms have become popular among both domestic and international tourists.

"We take people to islands at night in a completely eco-friendly manner and show them constellations. This is a different world for most visitors," Das noted.

* Historical significance integrated The sanctuary uniquely integrates India's freedom struggle history with wildlife conservation. Veer Surendra Sai used these rugged terrains as his operational base against British colonial rule, making the landscape as significant historically as it is ecologically.

"It was easy for the British to conquer other parts of India, but very difficult to enter the Sambalpur landscape because Veer Surendra Sai and his army fought tough against them," Das said.

A memorial inaugurated this year, developed with local historians, showcases Debrigarh's contribution to India's independence movement. The Bara Bakra pilgrimage site inside the sanctuary continues to attract over 5,000 annual visitors during Sankranti.

* Technology-enabled conservation The sanctuary is deploying advanced monitoring systems, including camera traps and AI-based wildlife tracking. Plans include offering live global feeds to attract both virtual and physical tourists.

Environmental achievements include zero single-use plastic across the entire 1,000 sq km area and annual water quality monitoring of the reservoir, setting new standards for sustainable tourism.

* Revenue and employment generation More than 100 families are directly employed in tourism activities, with 40 per cent being women. The forest department focuses on training and capacity building, while communities handle visitor management across 15-plus activities, including island visits, jungle safaris, birding trails, kayaking, cycling and cultural tours.

Currently operating 53 safari vehicles daily with year-round access, the sanctuary targets scaling from 85,000 to one million annual visitors.

* Growing international recognition The sanctuary is attracting increasing attention from international delegates, wildlife photographers, conservationists and documentary makers.

Publications, films and promotional activities are being developed to showcase Debrigarh globally as a premier eco-tourism destination.

"Different kinds of people are coming—writers, photographers, conservationists, people working on human stories. We're developing various activities so people throughout the world know about the sanctuary," Das said.

* Replicable model As India's newest tiger reserve, Debrigarh represents a new conservation paradigm, seamlessly integrating wildlife protection, community welfare, historical preservation and sustainable tourism.

The transformation from conflict zone to conservation success offers lessons for projects across India and beyond, proving that community partnership and innovative approaches can create world-class conservation destinations benefiting both wildlife and people.

Located 40 kilometres from Sambalpur with connectivity through Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda (80 km), Debrigarh is positioned to become Odisha's next major eco-tourism destination alongside Chilika Lake and Simlipal.

For a state with established conservation credentials, Debrigarh represents the next chapter in Odisha's wildlife success story, one that could influence conservation approaches nationwide.

Best time to visit: October–March for birds; April–June for wildlife sightings. The sanctuary offers accommodation facilities and is accessible year-round.