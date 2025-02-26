Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary launches cave trek package

Sambalpur (Odisha), Feb 26 (PTI) The authorities of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Sambalpur district added a cave trek package to Bhimamandali for enthusiasts, an official said on Wednesday.

Bhimamandali is a congregation of more than four caves covered by dense forest with ancient rock engravings and paintings, Anshu Pragyan Das, DFO Hirakud Wildlife Division (Debrigarh sanctuary) said.

Bhimamandali is two hours drive from Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary via Hirakud Dam and Sambalpur. Then the tourists will trek 1km up to the caves.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a new tourist circuit on Tuesday.

The new package starts from Debrigarh to Bhimamandali including Hirakud Dam, Bhimamandali, Samaleswari Temple, Sambalpur Zoo & back to Debrigarh, the forest officer said.

Animal carvings of deer and elephants, footmarks of different animals, pugmarks and honeycomb patterns have been depicted there, she said, adding that the floor has remnants of grinding and other activities which reflect signs of human settlement inside the forest thousands of years ago.

A one-day visit to Bhimamandali is a combination of nature as well as trekking into the caves. The site is so named because of the presence of large rock shelters in the sandstone hills of the reserve forest, which was believed to be the abode of Bhima during his exile.

Travellers, backpackers & wildlife enthusiasts from different parts of India & world are visiting Debrigarh.

Last year, 70,000 visitors came to Debrigarh, out of which 50 per cent were from outside Odisha.