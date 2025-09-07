Odisha's draft parking policy moots demand-based charges, public transport push

Bhubaneswar, Sept 7 (PTI) In its draft parking policy, the Odisha government has proposed demand-based charges and promotion of sustainable mobility options such as walking, cycling, and the use of public transport, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Unregulated parking has emerged as one of the most pressing concerns in the state's urban areas, and to address this, the policy is being designed to regulate on-street and off-street parking through a structured system, said the statement issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Odisha Urban Academy, under the Housing and Urban Development Department, organised a consultative workshop on the draft policy recently.

The deliberations focused on creating a comprehensive policy framework that will enable better management of parking, reduce congestion, and support safe and liveable cities.

Once finalised, the policy will serve as a guiding document for all civic bodies in the state to implement efficient, transparent, and sustainable parking systems, the statement said. PTI BBM BBM SOM