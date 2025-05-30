Odisha's first BJP MLA Prasanna Patanayak dies at 76

Bhubaneswar, May 30 (PTI) Odisha's first BJP MLA Prasanna Patanayak died at a private hospital here on Friday, family sources said.

Patanayak was 76 and survived by wife and two daughters. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after his condition worsened, sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, many ministers and MLAs have condoled the demise of the party's first lawmaker from the state.

The chief minister posed on X: "I am deeply saddened and shocked over the passing away of Prasanna Patanayak, a hardworking leader of Odisha politics and the first BJP MLA from the state. His contribution in the fields of education, social service and politics, and his immense contribution to strengthening the organization of our party will always be remembered. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the state. My deepest condolences to the departed soul. May Lord Jagannath rest his immortal soul in peace." Patanayak was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly thrice in 1977, 1985 and 1990 from Kamakshyanagar segment in Dhenkanal district. He was first elected in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket in 1977.

However, Patanayak made history when he joined the BJP and became the first from the saffron party to win an assembly seat in Odisha in 1985.

Later, he quit the BJP and joined the Janata Dal headed by Biju Patnaik in 1990 and got elected to the Assembly third time.

Again Patanayak returned to the saffron fold in 2014.

His body was brought to the state BJP headquarters here where people from different walks of life including BJP leaders paid tribute. His last rites will take place at Swargadwar in Puri, party sources said.