Odisha's first steel-based 'zero energy building' inaugurated

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) Odisha's first steel-based 'zero energy building' (ZEB), constructed using advanced light-gauge steel frame (LGSF) technology, was inaugurated here on Friday, an official statement said.

The 1,836 sq ft building, constructed by Tata Steel in partnership with World Steel Association (WSA) under steel construction market development programme 'constructsteel', was inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran in the presence of WSA Director General Edwin Basson.

"The steel-based zero energy building reflects the future of construction," Narendran said, adding that modern, energy-efficient, and low-carbon solutions can be replicated at scale across India and integrated into mainstream infrastructure.

The LGSF technology, where precisely manufactured steel sections are assembled like a frame, allows the building to achieve a tight envelope with minimal air leakage, better insulation, and reduced energy loss. Steel makes the structure lighter, faster to build, and highly durable, while its recyclability ensures lower long-term environmental impact, the statement said.

Designed to produce as much energy as it consumes, the steel-based ZEB combines ultra-low operational energy demand with on-site renewable energy generation, achieving annual net-zero energy use.

The building uses high-performance glazing, well-insulated walls and roof panels, and natural ventilation wherever possible. To generate clean power on-site, it uses rooftop solar panels and building-integrated photovoltaics.

The building also includes rainwater harvesting and low-flow fixtures to optimise water consumption, it added.