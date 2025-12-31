Odisha's first woman chief secretary Anu Garg assumes office

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Anu Garg on Wednesday evening took charge as first woman chief secretary of Odisha.

Garg took charge from outgoing chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, who retired from service on Wednesday. She was also the first woman development commissioner (DC) of the state, appointed in March 2023.

Congratulating Garg, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said her appointment is a historic milestone that reflects the government's commitment to excellence and empowerment.

"I am sure that her vast experience and vision will drive Odisha to scale new heights of development," Majhi wrote on X.

He also expressed gratitude and best wishes to Ahuja on his superannuation and said his tenure as chief secretary has been marked by exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the state's administration.

"As one chapter of dedicated service concludes and a historic new one begins, I wish both Smt. Garg and Shri Ahuja the very best in their future endeavours," the CM further wrote. PTI BBM BBM ACD