Odisha's Ganjam district admin opens store in Berhampur city to sell Holi herbal colours

Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 1 (PTI) Ganjam district administration in Odisha has opened a temporary outlet in Berhampur city to sell herbal 'abir' (colours) produced by women self-help groups, officials said on Sunday.

Named Rangotsav-2026, the outlet was launched in association with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and Subhadra Shakti.

It will operate until Holi on Wednesday, an official said.

Jhuli Biswal of Kusapalli village said over 30 members of the WSHGs of Malada panchayat in Ganjam block prepared the herbal colours after receiving one-day training from ORMAS and Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM).

"We have prepared four colours -- green, yellow, red and navy blue -- using local leaves and flowers," Biswal said.

Raj Gopal Dash, deputy chief executive of ORMAS, said, "Branding, promotion, quality assurance and market linkage support are provided by ORMAS, Ganjam. This initiative strengthens women-led enterprises, promotes sustainable livelihoods and encourages eco-friendly Holi celebrations across the district." PTI COR BBM BBM MNB