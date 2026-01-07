Odisha’s handicraft, handloom heritage to be on display at ‘Sisir Saras' fair from Jan 10

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) The annual ‘Sisir Saras' fair, organised by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), will begin in Bhubaneswar on January 10 and continue till January 18, a state minister said.

The fair aims to provide a direct marketing platform for rural producers, artisans and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), said Rabi Narayan Naik, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister.

Artisans and rural producers from Odisha and around 20 states are expected to take part in the event.

The venue will feature 340 sales stalls and 35 food stalls, and the fair will showcase Odisha’s rich handicraft and handloom heritage along with products from other states, he said on Tuesday.

Handloom textiles, lac products, woodcraft, golden grass craft, terracotta, black rice and millet-based products from various districts of Odisha will be available for sale, among other items, Naik said.

Products from other states will also be on display, including Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Kosa silk from Chhattisgarh, Tussar silk from Jharkhand, Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, woollen garments from Jammu and Kashmir, Phulkari from Punjab, and block prints from Madhya Pradesh, the minister said.

Six workshops and training programmes involving around 850 members of community-based organisations and SHGs will also be organised during the fair.

The event will feature cultural performances by noted artists, and kite, drone and fashion shows.

The fair is expected to generate business worth around Rs 30 crore, Naik said. PTI BBM RBT