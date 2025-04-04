Odisha’s Jajpur administration prohibits parking of goods trucks on national highways

Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 4 (PTI) In a bid to curb road accidents, Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy has prohibited unauthorised parking of goods vehicles on the main carriageways of national highways (NHs) passing through the district.

Goods vehicles parked illegally on the main carriageways of NH-16, NH-53 and NH-20 are hindering movement of essential vehicles and posing a risk of road accidents, a notification issued on Thursday said.

"Keeping in view the safety and security of general public, unauthorised parking of all goods carriers has been restricted on main carriageways of NH-16 (Sathipur to Nelia), NH-53 (Balichandrapur to Duburi) and NH-20 (Panikoili to Ragadi Chhak) for a period of one month," the notification added. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB