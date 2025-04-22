Odisha's Koraput bags PM’s award for public administration

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Odisha’s Koraput district has brought pride and prestige to the state by winning the prestigious Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for 2024, officials said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award to Koraput District Collector V Keerthi Vasan during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday, on the occasion of Public Service Day.

Koraput got the award for the year 2024 in the 'Holistic Development of Districts' category.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated the Koraput district administration for getting the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

"Congratulations to @dmkoraput and their team on being selected for the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2024. Their exemplary work in holistic district development is truly commendable. May they continue to achieve bigger milestones and inspire others," Majhi had said in a post on X after Koraput's name was announced on April 18.

This prestigious national recognition celebrates Koraput’s exceptional and efficient governance and the district’s successful implementation of 11 major central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Sakhyam Anganwadi, Poshan Yojana, and other schemes over the last 18 months.

"These initiatives have brought significant improvements to the lives of the district’s tribal communities, ushering in a new era of inclusive and sustainable development," the official said.

Emerging as one of only five districts in the country to receive this rare distinction, Koraput’s selection followed a rigorous multi-tier evaluation conducted by central authorities.

The assessment focused on the district’s innovative approach, measurable impact, and commitment to inclusive, citizen-centric administration over some time.

"This award belongs to every individual in Koraput who has worked with dedication, integrity, and a shared vision for progress. It reflects the collective spirit and trust the people have placed in the district administration," Koraput District Collector V Keerthi Vasan said. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN