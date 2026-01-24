Odisha's Nabrangpur district declared 'Naxal-free'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Odisha's Nabrangpur district has been declared "Naxal-free" after nine Maoists surrendered in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said Saturday.

Seven women were among these surrendered Naxalites. They were carrying a total bounty of Rs 47 lakh.

The surrendered Naxalites were operating in Nabarangpur and Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, an official said.

"With their surrender, Nabarangpur district has become free from Naxal activity," police said in a statement.

The district has witnessed several incidents of Naxal violence, including the assassination of BJD MLA Jagabandhu Majhi and his personal security officer, PK Patro, on Sept 24, 2011.

The Maoists had also attacked the Kundei police station in Raigarh block on July 16, 2010.

"However, there has been no major trouble in the district after 2011," a police officer said.

Of the state's 30 districts, Maoist influence now remains confined to pockets of just seven districts -- Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Boudh, he said.

"Nabarangpur becoming free of Naxalites is a major achievement, with the Centre's target of eliminating Left-Wing Extremism from the country by March 31 approaching," he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM