Odisha's Nandankanan zoo launches 'Night Out at Zoo' initiative

Bhubaneswar, March 10 (PTI) Nandankanan zoo authorities in Odisha on Sunday launched the ‘Night Out at Zoo’ initiative, an innovative educational experience for visitors to learn about the wildlife inhabiting the zoo.

Advertisment

"Nandankanan launches a new innovative educational programme 'Night Out at Zoo' today. This is an outstanding educational programme in which participants can learn about wonderful nighttime adaptations of nocturnal animals when the forests and their diverse inhabitants come to life," the zoo authorities wrote on X.

The 'Night Out at Zoo' programme will exclusively take place on Sundays, with a maximum of 20 participants permitted per day, as confirmed by a zoo official.

To enhance the visitor experience, the zoo authorities will provide battery-operated vehicles at no additional cost.

Interested people must register online via the Nandankanan website (www.nandankanan.org) to participate in the programme, with a registration fee of Rs 250 per participant.

During the programme, participants are not permitted to carry any bags or luggage. Additionally, officials have said videography and photography are strictly prohibited. PTI BBM BBM MNB