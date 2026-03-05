Odisha's Panchayati Raj Institutions in danger, alleges Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Thursday alleged that the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state were in great danger and needed to be empowered.

Patnaik said this while paying tribute to his father and former CM Biju Patnaik on his 110th birth anniversary at a memorial meeting at the BJD state headquarters, “Sankha Bhawan”.

“It is a matter of concern that in Odisha, Panchayati Raj Institutions are in great danger now,” Patnaik said, referring to the reforms carried out by Biju Patnaik as the chief minister from 1990 to 1995.

The former five-time CM said that no one can forget Biju Patnaik’s contribution to the development of Odisha, from women's empowerment to the Panchayati Raj system.

Biju Patnaik was the first CM in the country to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in PRIs and also empowered gram panchayats by giving financial power as well as authority to sarpanchs, samiti members and block chairpersons, he said.

However, after the BJP assumed power in 2024, the state government transferred certain financial powers to officers instead of the PRI members, the BJD chief alleged and demanded restoration of power with panchayat bodies.

“Only a leader who respects the power of the people can strengthen the Panchayati Raj system. If the Panchayati Raj system is weak, the hope of the people is also lost. It is a matter of concern that in Odisha, Panchayati Raj Institutions are in great danger now,” he said.

He said following the ideals of Biju Patnaik, the BJD, the party named after him, would create public awareness to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system.

“That will be the best tribute to Biju Babu,” Patnaik said.

Stating that Biju Patnaik was a bridge between Odisha's glorious past and prosperous future, Patnaik said, “He (Biju) was not only proud of our past glory. He also planned a prosperous future for the future generation. Biju Babu was not just a politician. He represents Odia emotion. Odia pride was his greatest strength.” Patnaik said that the party has always moved forward, inspired by the ideals of 'Biju Babu'.

On the occasion, Patnaik and other party leaders paid floral tribute at the statue of Biju Patnaik at Forest Park here. Senior leaders, MPs, MLAs and party officials attended several meetings across the state where heroic activities of Biju Patnaik were remembered. PTI AAM AAM NN