Odisha's R-Day tableau traces state's journey from agrarian foundations to innovation-driven growth

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Odisha's tableau, which rolled down the Kartavya Path on the 77th Republic Day on Monday, traced the state's journey from its agrarian and cultural foundations to innovation-driven growth.

It reflected the belief that true self-reliance is rooted in tradition and strengthened through technology and skills.

The front section of the float highlighted women-led inclusive participation, symbolising Odisha's commitment to equitable development and its growing role in India's socio-economic development.

At the centre, a hand holding a semiconductor chip represented Odisha's emergence as a hub of technological advancement.

Opposite this symbol of modern innovation was a representation of Koraput coffee, signifying sustainable livelihoods, tribal empowerment, and excellence in indigenous agriculture.

Live demonstrations of handloom weaving and handicrafts showcased the resilience of the coastal state's artisanal economy and the preservation of traditional skills in a modern context.

The tableau's rear section featured a replica of the Konark Sun Temple, symbolising Odisha's timeless artistic and civilisational legacy.

Pattachitra paintings, tribal art forms, the Jagannath chariot wheel, and silver filigree motifs on the sides of the float displayed the state's rich cultural identity and craftsmanship.

Besides, artistes performed the 16th-century folk dance Chaiti Ghodaa, which added a vibrant cultural dimension, underscoring Odisha's enduring contribution to India's path of self-reliance.