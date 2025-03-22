Odisha''s Similipal forest closed for tourists due to bad weather

Baripada (Odisha), Mar 22 (PTI) The Similipal National Park will remain closed for tourists for two days from Saturday due to heavy rain and the forecast of thunderstorms in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said.

Regional Chief Conservator of Similipal and Field Director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the situation would be reviewed, and tourists might be allowed to enter the park once the weather improves.

The Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR) field director also suggested that tourists, who are planning to visit the park, should check with the authorities concerned for updates. PTI CORR AAM BDC