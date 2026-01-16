ODOC to take UP's culinary heritage to global food map: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be launching the 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme to give global recognition to Uttar Pradesh's rich and diverse food and beverage traditions, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister, the statement said, adding that after the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative in strengthening 'Brand UP', the state's traditional cuisines will now be promoted on national and international platforms through organised branding.

Adityanath said every district of the state has a distinct taste, culture and identity, which forms the core objective of the ODOC scheme.

Citing examples, he said, "Items such as Mainpuri's sonpapdi, Mathura's peda, Aligarh's chamcham, Hathras's rabri, Kasganj's kalakand and moong dalma, Etah's chikori, Sultanpur's kadha ki poori and kohde ki sabzi, Barabanki's chandrakala, Azamgarh's white carrot halwa, Varanasi's launglata, Bareilly's sewaiyan, Amethi's samosa, Basti's sirka and Siddharthnagar's ramkatori are not just foods but symbols of local heritage, skills and the economy." The chief minister directed that ODOC be implemented at the grassroots on the lines of ODOP to ensure sustainable livelihoods for traditional artisans, halwais and small entrepreneurs.

He stressed that quality, cleanliness and food safety would be top priorities and that all products must be certified as per food safety standards.

He also emphasised GI tagging, protection of local culinary identities and development of taste-based diversity in line with the preferences of youth and modern consumers.

According to the statement, distinct cuisines of each district will be identified and developed as cuisine clusters, with support for branding, technology, packaging and marketing.

The scheme will focus on conservation of products, promotion of the local economy, employment generation, strengthening of value chains and market linkages, integration with tourism and hospitality, and enhancement of export potential.

Under the branding strategy, district-specific colours, symbols and styles will be incorporated into the ODOC logo, along with product stories highlighting cultural and historical backgrounds and preparation methods.

Special emphasis will be laid on advanced, eco-friendly packaging to increase shelf life, with features such as QR codes, nutrition labels, barcodes and dual-language labelling.

"The ODOC scheme would give fresh momentum to 'Vocal for Local' and help establish Uttar Pradesh's culinary heritage on the global food map," Adityanath said.

He directed officials to ensure that the initiative emerges not merely as a scheme but as a strong medium for cultural identity, economic empowerment and employment generation, the statement added. PTI KIS HIG HIG