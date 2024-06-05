Of 12 MLAs in fray, 2 each from BJP, JMM make it to Lok Sabha from J’khand

Ranchi, Jun 5 (PTI) Four of 12 legislators, who contested the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, emerged victorious, according to the election results.

The INDIA bloc had nominated seven sitting legislators - four by JMM, two by Congress and one by CPI (ML), while the BJP chose three MLAs as its Lok Sabha poll candidates.

Two rebel JMM legislators also fought the elections as Independent candidates.

According to election results declared on Tuesday, two JMM legislators — Joba Majhi and Nalin Soren — and two BJP MLAs— Dulu Mahto and Manish Jaiswal — registered victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

JMM's Manoharpur MLA Joba Majhi won by a huge margin of 1.68 lakh votes, defeating her nearest rival Geeta Kora of the BJP in Singhbhum.

Kora, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, joined the BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls. She was the lone Congress MP in the state in 2019.

In Dumka, JMM’s seven-time MLA from the Shikaripara assembly seat Nalin Soren defeated BJP's Sita Soren by 22,527 votes.

Sita Soren is the sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

Sita, three-time JMM MLA from Jama, joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 20, citing "isolation" and "neglect" by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

On BJP’s side, Dhanbad-Baghmara legislator Dulu Mahto won the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat by 3.31 lakh votes against Congress’ Anupama Singh.

The saffron party’s MLA Manish Jaiswal defeated Congress’ JP Patel by 2.76 lakh votes in Hazaribagh.

Patel, a BJP legislator from the Mandu assembly seat, switched to Congress just before the Lok Sabha polls.

With four MLAs making it to Parliament, the total strength of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is set to reduce to 76 from its current position of 80.

Since Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey by-poll, the total strength of the House will rise to 77.

Kalpana won the Gandey by-poll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma.

Re-election to the four seats, which would fall vacant, is unlikely, as the state will go to assembly polls this winter.

Currently, the ruling alliance, led by JMM, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member state assembly, while the BJP has 26 legislators and the AJSU Party has three. The NCP and CPI(ML) have one lawmaker each, alongside two Independents and a nominated member.

Within the ruling alliance, the JMM has 29 MLAs, the Congress has 17, and the RJD has one. PTI SAN BDC