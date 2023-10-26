Of 15,915 students living in 347 relief camps, 15,641 readmitted to nearby schools: Manipur minister

Imphal, Oct 26 (PTI) Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh on Thursday said out of 15,915 students staying in 347 relief camps, 15,641 have been "linked/re-admitted" to nearby schools.

Thounaojam told reporters that when violence erupted in the state on May 3, schools were shut for summer vacation, which was later extended owing to the deteriorating law and order situation.

"Classes from 1 to 8 reopened from July 5 while higher classes resumed from August 10," he said.

The minister said as on October 23, attendance in schools was 77 per cent.

"In all, 26 schools — 18 in Churachandpur and three each in Imphal East and Jiribam districts — are yet to be reopened as they were being used as relief camps or for accommodating personnel of Central Armed Police Forces." On steps being taken for welfare of displaced students, Thounaojam said, "The students have been admitted in nearby schools free of cost. Nodal officers have been appointed from the school education department to ensure free admissions and provide textbooks, notebooks, stationery items and uniforms." Identity cards have been issued to displaced students and both the Board of Secondary Education of Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur are coordinating in retrieving documents and certificates that were destroyed during the violence, he said.

"To cover 100 per cent syllabus, winter vacations will be curtailed and Saturdays will be full-day classes. A new order will be issued in this connection soon," Thounaojam said.

He informed that a dedicated educational TV channel called "Lairik" on Jio TV is providing free e-learning content to students.

The minister said the Chief Minister College Students Rehabilitation Scheme 2023 has been launched under which free admission will be provided.

Thounaojam said the government was seriously considering restoration of mobile internet services soon. "The government is willing to restore mobile internet services within a couple of days. Inputs have been taken from security agencies too," he added. PTI COR MNB