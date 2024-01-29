Of 288 permissions for holding special prayers on Jan 22, 252 were granted: Tamil Nadu to SC

New Delhi: Out of the 288 permissions sought to hold special prayers at temples in Tamil Nadu on the day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, 252 were granted, the state government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya was held on January 22. The occasion was celebrated across the country with temples organising special prayers and religious activities.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was told by senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that 36 permissions were denied due to apprehensions over law and order.

"The issue of denial of permissions is already pending before the Madurai and the Madras benches of the high court, and therefore, this matter be disposed of," Tiwari submitted. "We had received 288 applications, out of which 252 were allowed," the advocate said. The top court's bench asked Tiwari to file an affidavit giving details of the permissions granted and rejected within 15 days as well as on what issues are pending before the two benches of the Madras High Court.

It listed the matter for further hearing after 15 days.

Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for petitioner and Tamil Nadu-resident Vinoj, submitted that he would like to file a rejoinder affidavit.

Justice Khanna said, "Mr Naidu, it is not required. Don't push further. It was a one-day event. The order that was passed has played its role." On January 22, the top court had asked authorities in Tamil Nadu to act in accordance with the law and not based on any oral instructions on "banning" special prayers and live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in temples in the state.

It was hearing the plea filed by Vinoj seeking quashing of an "oral order" on January 20 banning live telecast of the ceremony at ayodhya in temples across Tamil Nadu. The court had said that no one is bound to abide by oral orders.

The Supreme Court had taken on record the statement of Tamil Nadu's counsel that there are no restrictions on "puja archana" in temples or live telecast of consecration ceremony.

The top court bench had asked the authorities to put on record the reasons and maintain the data of applications allowed for "puja archana" and live telecast of the consecration ceremony as well as those disallowed.