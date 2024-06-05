Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; state to see by-poll in 4 assembly seats

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Out of five Punjab Cabinet ministers fielded by AAP for the Lok Sabha polls, only one could register victory even as the state is set to see by-elections in four assembly segments.

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was the sports minister in the Bhagwant Mann government and an MLA from Barnala, won the Sangrur parliamentary seat as he defeated SAD (Amritsar) nominee Simranjit Singh Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded eight sitting MLAs, including five ministers, for the Lok Sabha polls.

The five five Cabinet ministers were - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib), Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Bathinda), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur) and Balbir Singh (Patiala).

Three MLAs fielded were Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Ashok Prashar.

Out of eight AAP MLAs, only Hayer could register victory in the polls.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was the MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, won from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

AAP nominee Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who quit as Congress MLA from the Chabbewal assembly segment before the Lok Sabha polls, won from the Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency, while Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was the legislator from Gidderbaha, won the Ludhiana seat.

With Hayer, Randhawa, Warring and Chabbewal winning their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, the state will see by-elections in four assembly segments.

The Congress won seven of the total 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the high-stakes polls in Punjab, dealing a blow to AAP, the BJP and SAD, though two Independents, including jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, made a surprise entry into the Parliament.

While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP managed to register victory in three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD could win only one seat, and the BJP drew a blank in the border state. PTI CHS VSD MNK MNK