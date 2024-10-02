Of Gandhikatte and Gandhi well: Bapu’s lasting legacy in Puttur

Puttur (Karnataka) Oct 2 (PTI) Come Gandhi Jayanti, the town of Puttur takes pride in revisiting a slice of its history that not many are aware of.

In 1934, this sleepy town witnessed the arousing speech of Mahatma Gandhi, leaving behind a legacy that the locals clutch on to gladly, despite the passage of time.

So much so, when the platform, from which the father of our nation delivered his historical speech in the town, came under threat not so long ago, to make way for a proposed KSRTC bus stand, the town had come together, led by heritage activist Amrut Malla, and saved this historical treasure.

Malla said the platform near the government bus stand in the heart of the town, popularly known as ‘Gandhikatte’ among locals, was where Mahatma spoke about the importance of the freedom movement, rallying locals to support the cause.

Notable figures like cooperative leader Molahalli Shivaraya and the celebrated writer Shivaram Karanth were among the attendees, added Malla.

To this day, events commemorating the freedom movement are held at Gandhikatte, preserving its importance.

“Moved by Gandhiji’s speech, the women of Puttur had donated their gold bangles to Gandhi as their contribution to the freedom struggle,” said Amrut Malla, an oral historian and heritage activist.

Gandhi’s visit was not limited to a public address, Malla told PTI.

“He also visited a Dalit colony in Bappalige, where the residents expressed their struggles with water scarcity. In response, Gandhi encouraged them to dig a well, which was later constructed and continues to supply water to the area,” said Malla.

Known as the 'Gandhi well', it stands as yet another living symbol of Gandhi's visit to the town.