Of over 23 lakh households reached under 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The AAP Monday claimed they have reached out to more than 23 lakh households in the national capital under the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign and most people opined that Kejriwal should not resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".

Advertisment

The 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign was launched on December 1.

Addressing a press conference, former Delhi minister Jitendra Tomar said that party functionaries reached 23,82,122 families and sought their opinion. "We reached out to around one crore people and spoke to them in detail. Around 98 per cent of them said that Arvind Kejriwal should not resign in any circumstances," he added.

Kejriwal has twice skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The federal probe agency has asked the Delhi chief minister to appear before it again on January 3.

He has been alleging that the ED summonses to him were "politically motivated" and were sent to him for extraneous considerations at the behest of the BJP. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD