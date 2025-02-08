Of six seats in 2020 riot-hit northeast Delhi, BJP, AAP win three seats each

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Six constituencies of northeast Delhi that were affected by the 2020 riots witnessed a close contest between the BJP and AAP, with both parties winning three seats each.

In Seelampur, AAP's Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated the BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma by a margin of 42,477 votes. Ahmad received 59.21 per cent of the votes polls while Sharma got 27.38 per cent of the vote share.

While the Congress' Abdul Rehman, who was the sitting MLA from the seat but had switched sides after being denied ticket by AAP, got only 12.4 per cent votes.

Besides Seelampur, AAP was victorious in Babarpur and Gokalpur while the BJP won Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda.

AAP's Delhi convenor and minister in Delhi government Gopal Rai retained his Babarpur seat by a margin of 18,994 votes. He got 53.19 per cent vote share while his opponent, the BJP's Anil Kumar Vashisht got 39.33 per cent of the votes polled in the seat.

The Congress' Mohammad Ishraq Khan came third with only 8,797 votes.

AAP also won the Gokalpur seat where party candidate Surendra Kumar beat the BJP's Praveen Nimesh by a margin 8,207 votes.

The BJP's Ajay Mahawar won the Ghonda seat by a margin of 26,058 votes. His vote share was 56.96 per cent. His opponent AAP's Gaurav Sharma bagged 38.41 per cent vote share.

The Karawal Nagar was won by the BJP's Kapil Mishra. He defeated AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi's by 23,355 votes. The BJP's and AAP's vote share in the constituency was 53.39 per cent and 41.78 per cent respectively.

The Congress got only 1.95 per cent votes in this seat.

BJP candidate from Mustafabad Mohan Singh Bisht won by a margin of 17,578 votes. AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan was in second position with 67,637 votes, while AIMIM's Mohammad Tahir Hussain was in the third spot with 33,474 votes.