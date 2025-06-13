Offence under Atrocities Act registered against AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using the term `Harijan', police said.

The First Information Report was registered at the Kranti Chowk police station here on Thursday after a Republican Party of India (Athawale) worker lodged a complaint against Jaleel, a former MP and present state unit head of the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen, said an official.

Jaleel, at a press conference on June 11, had made allegations against social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat regarding a land transaction.

The minister belongs to an SC community and Jaleel used the word `Harijan' repeatedly and thus `disrespected' the community, the complaint claimed.

The FIR was registered under section 3 (1) (r) of the SC, ST Act for allegedly `insulting or intimidating a member of a scheduled caste or scheduled tribe with an intent to humiliate, within a public view,' said the police official. PTI AW KRK