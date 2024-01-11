Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) A court here has granted anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Hemant Palav, who allegedly made some objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on social media.
Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) Ashish Ayachit granted pre-arrest bail to Palav on January 8 but the detailed order of the court was made available on Thursday.
Earlier, Palav had allegedly made some objectionable comments against Shinde in response to a Facebook post of a regional daily.
On a complaint by a member of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the MIDC police registered a case against Palav under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 153A (promoting enmity) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
In its order, the court said the “informant has lodged a report” that the comments of the accused on the post outraged the modesty of women.
“Having gone through the comments and considering the facts and the nature of offence, its punishment, I am of the considered opinion that custodial interrogation of the applicant (Palav) is not at all necessary and warranted,” the court said.
“Thus, without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case. I find that the accused deserves to be released on anticipatory bail,” it added. PTI AVI NR
'Offensive' comments against CM Shinde: Sena (UBT) leader secures pre-arrest bail
