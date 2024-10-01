Offer to return sites is admission of guilt, says BJP MP Siroya

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M of "taking everybody for a ride" in the MUDA site allotment case, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya claimed on Tuesday the decision to return 14 sites was an admission of guilt. “By returning the sites he has not done any charity. He still has to face the law. He has no option left but to resign,” the Rajya Sabha member said. On Monday, Parvathi wrote to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) conveying her decision to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots, stating that no site, home, asset and wealth is bigger for her than her husband’s respect, dignity, honour and peace of mind. These MUDA sites were an illegal compensation to non-existent piece of land, Siroya alleged.

He said "the entire thing was a fraud. So, nothing changes, the law will catch up soon with Siddaramaiah and family. The other allegations of corruption will also now come to haunt him," adding, the Chief Minister and his family took everybody for a ride. Siroya also sought to take a dig at the Congress government and the 'pseudo-intellectual friends' who defended Siddaramaiah. "The entire cabinet defended Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. The entire Congress high command defended Siddaramaiah. The entire state machinery defended Siddaramaiah. Now everybody who defended the 'secular' and 'socialist' corruption of Siddaramaiah should also resign or apologise to the people of Karnataka," he said.