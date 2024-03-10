PM Modi in new pose at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi: A day after he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video in which he can be seen in a new pose.

In a post on X, Modi shared a video of his visit to the temple on Saturday. In the video, he is seen taking part in a puja at the temple.

वाराणसी के भव्य-दिव्य श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना से मन को हमेशा अद्भुत संतोष मिलता है। बाबा विश्वनाथ से आज यहां देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों के सुख-सौभाग्य और आरोग्य की कामना की। हर हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/GKNWjPtQTW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2024

Sharing the video on Sunday, Modi said offering prayers at the ancient shrine always gives him great satisfaction.

"The mind always gets great satisfaction after offering prayers at the grand and divine Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Prayed to Baba Vishwanath for the happiness, good fortune and health of my family members across the country. Har Har Mahadev," he said in his post in Hindi.

Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency to a rousing reception on Saturday, days after the BJP fielded him from the seat for a third time. He also held a 28-km-long roadshow here.

On Sunday, the prime minister will leave for Azamgarh from Bareka helipad at around 10 am and return around 2 pm here. Later, he will leave for New Delhi from Babatpur airport.