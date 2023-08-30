Officer posted at Punjab Roadways in Ludhiana suspended in bribery case

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) An assistant controller, posted at the general manager's office of the Punjab Roadways in Ludhiana, has been suspended on graft charges, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Suspended assistant controller (finance and accounts) Seema Gupta was posted at the general manager's office of the Punjab Roadways and also held the additional charge of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.

Cheema said the PAU vice-chancellor had informed through a letter that the officer was seeking bribes from the university employees in lieu of clearing their probation.

Principal Secretary (finance) Ajoy Kumar Sinha and Director (treasury and accounts) Muhammad Tayyab probed the matter, the minister said. PTI CHS RC