Officer's letter to UP women commission member on inspection of police station sparks row

Kanpur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) An inspection of a police station by a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has snowballed into a controversy, after a senior police officer wrote a letter to her, questioning her authority for the visit.

The letter written by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Kumar to women commission member Anita Gupta questioned her authority to inspect the Barra police station. Gupta had carried out the inspection of the police station on Saturday.

The letter claimed that she had no power to make inspections, adding that such visits "cause unnecessary disruption" to policing and urging her to work "within the jurisdiction" of her office.

However, a line in the letter -- interpreted as asking her to "stay within limits" -- triggered sharp criticism, with many calling it disrespectful towards a constitutional office-bearer, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Raghubir Lal told PTI that he was apprised of the letter shot off to Gupta just a couple of days ago.

Reacting to the uproar, he admitted that the letter "did not reflect the expected decorum" and said he was informed about it only recently.

Taking cognisance, Lal has directed all officers to ensure that official correspondence is drafted in polite, professional and appropriate language.

"We have decided to seek an explanation on why the letter was not brought to my notice earlier," he added.

"Strict instructions have been issued to all subordinates to immediately bring such communications to my knowledge in the future, before issuing letters to senior officials and those holding constitutional posts," Lal told PTI. PTI COR KIS RC