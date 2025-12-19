Officers to ensure that problems are resolved at ground level: Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday said that officers should regularly inspect the ongoing works in the field and ensure that problems are resolved at the ground level.

Chairing the first meeting of the Water Resources Department's Screening Committee for the financial year 2025-26 held here, he reviewed the departmental schemes and took stock of the progress of ongoing water supply and irrigation projects across the state, a statement issued here said.

While discussing the water supply schemes, irrigation projects and departmental proposals in detail, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the main objective of the schemes was to provide clean drinking water to every citizen of the state and to provide better irrigation facilities to farmers.

He directed the officers to expedite the work and complete in a time bound manner, it said. PTI BPL SHS SHS