Officers will be held accountable for any lapse in SIR process, says EC

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday said officers would be held accountable if any lapse was found during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti made the statement while chairing review meetings in Kolkata, according to an official.

Bharti, along with senior EC officials, held meetings with the district election officers and the EROs of both North and South 24 Parganas districts, and Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal was also present in these meetings.

"The deputy election commissioner underlined the EC's strict position during the meeting. Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin election officials made a detailed presentation on the progress of the SIR process," an official said.

Bharti reviewed the progress of the SIR in South 24 Parganas at a meeting in Alipore.

He will review the progress of the exercise in Nadia district on Wednesday.

Till 6 pm, 7.63 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the state, a coverage of 99.66 per cent.

A total of 1.09 crore electoral forms have been digitised, accounting for 14.24 per cent of the total forms distributed.