Officers will be held accountable for power disruptions: UP Energy Minister

Mau, Mar 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Thursday warned that officers would be held accountable for power disruptions.

"If a transformer burns out, the concerned officer will also face consequences," he said.

Addressing a public event in his hometown of Mau, Sharma asserted that the days of persuasion were over and strict action would now be taken against negligence in the power sector.

Highlighting the suspensions carried out over the past three years, Sharma said, "When I became a minister, power lines were worn out, poles were falling and transformers were overloaded. Back then, shouting at officers or suspending them wouldn't have solved the issue. However, 3,300 people have been suspended in the last three years and I can now say with confidence that power supply should not be disrupted in Mau, Ghazipur or Dohrighat." He directed that areas designated for 24-hour power supply should receive uninterrupted electricity, while those under an 18-hour supply schedule should get exactly that.

Sharma emphasized that the government had fulfilled all demands of the electricity department, securing financial resources, equipment, technology and ample time to implement improvements.

"Now, mistakes will no longer be tolerated. 'Ab agar transformer phukega to afsar bhi phukega' (If a transformer fails, officers will also face consequences)," he said.

The minister also mentioned a recent incident where two officials were suspended after a power cut occurred during a public meeting.

"The power went out and action was taken immediately. Two people were suspended and further investigations are underway," he said.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, Sharma revealed that over 3,300 employees had been removed for corruption and around 85-90 people, including 50 government officials from the power department, had been booked.

"There is no place for corruption in Uttar Pradesh regardless of the department," he warned.

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) were spreading foul odors while the opposition was spreading fragrance, Sharma said, "Akhilesh ji has made such comments about cow dung before. For us, cow dung is sacred. We use it for religious rituals, household purification, and even in traditional weddings. It is a matter of belief. If he finds it unpleasant, that is his opinion, but for us, it is divine," he stated.

Sharma also countered the claim that the Maha Kumbh festival was unhygienic.

"Some may see the Kumbh as a source of filth, but it is a grand and divine event for us," he said. PTI COR KIS AS AS