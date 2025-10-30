Offices of 6 Union ministries in Udyog Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan to be temporarily shifted

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Offices of the ministries of commerce, textiles, heavy industries, steel, coal and mines currently functioning from Udyog Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan will be temporarily shifted to a new location in Netaji Nagar, paving the way for the construction of two new buildings under the Common Central Secretariat (CCS).

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, these offices will move to a newly built complex in Netaji Nagar.

The memorandum said that the ministries of commerce, textiles, heavy industries, steel, coal and mines have been requested to appoint their nodal officer for the relocation process.

In August, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) floated a tender for the construction of two new CCS buildings to be developed in place of Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan on Maulana Azad Road.

Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan are among the decades-old government buildings that will be demolished to make way for the new CCS buildings.

The HUA Ministry plans to construct 10 buildings as part of the CCS to house various ministries under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-03 (CCS 3) on August 6. The building currently houses the ministries of home affairs, external affairs, rural development, MSME, the Department of Personnel and Training, petroleum and natural gas and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the government has already constructed a new Parliament building and the Vice President Enclave, and redeveloped Kartavya Path, which stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Besides the CCS, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will include a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat.

Under the second phase of the Executive Enclave, a new residence for the prime minister is also planned. PTI BUN KSS KSS