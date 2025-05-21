Official held for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe to take action against office-bearers of housing society

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) A cooperative officer was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a man to take action against the secretary and members of a housing society in Mumbai’s Bandra, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accused Vikas Ramchandra Korde, a Class 2 officer, had demanded Rs 4 lakh from a person who had complained against the secretary and members of the housing society where he was the treasurer earlier.

During his tenure as treasurer, the complainant had objected to some alleged illegal work by the secretary of the society, following which he was removed from the managing committee, the official said.

The complainant then wrote to the deputy registrar of the cooperative society seeking dismissal of the managing committee.

While the deputy registrar had issued an order about the complainant’s reinstatement on the managing committee, the society did not act on the order.

When he tried to follow up on his complaint, Korde and another official allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh to take action against the office-bearers of the society.

The complainant then approached the ACB. After verification, the anti-graft agency concluded that it was Korde who had demanded the money, the official said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Korde was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on Monday, the official said.

A case has been registered against Korde under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI DC NR