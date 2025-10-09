Official, her husband injured in accident while chasing sand-laden truck

Bhandara, Oct 9 (PTI) A woman sub-divisional officer and her husband were injured on Thursday morning when their vehicle overturned while chasing a truck carrying sand in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, with the couple claiming that another vehicle repeatedly blocked their way, causing the accident.

Sub-divisional officer Madhuri Tikhe (32), accompanied by her husband, was travelling in an official vehicle to inspect sand-carrying trucks, as per the complaint.

Tikhe noticed a truck loaded with sand with the registration number MH-36 AA-4106 and found through a search on a government app that it did not have necessary documents, said a police official.

As they tried to intercept the truck, a Bolero repeatedly blocked their way and applied sudden brakes many times, eventually causing her vehicle to veer off the road and overturn, the complaint claimed.

The drivers of the truck and Bolero appeared to be acting in concert to illegally transport sand, obstruct government officer on duty, and attempt to cause fatal harm, the complaint said.

A case was registered at Kardha police station against both the drivers who are absconding, the police official said, adding that further investigation is underway.