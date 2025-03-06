Official, staffer of land records dept held for taking bribe

Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an official and a staffer of the land records department in Maharashtra's Thane for demanding and accepting Rs 2.70 lakh bribe from a man in exchange of completing his land-related work, officials said.

The accused duo were identified as Changdeo Mohalkar, Deputy Superintendent of the District Land Records Department and Shrikant Raote, who is posted as a surveyor, in the same office, they said.

"The accused initially demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1.95 lakh to complete the pending task of measuring a plot. After that, the victim approached the Thane ACB and lodged a complaint," Deputy Superintendent of Police of the ACB (Thane), Dharmaraj Sonke, told PTI.

A few days later, the duo again demanded Rs 1 lakh, but agreed to accept Rs 75,000 from him. Accordingly, a trap was laid at their office on Wednesday evening and the duo was caught taking the money, he said.

A case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the duo at the Thane Nagar police station, the ACB said. PTI COR NP