Official works in Odisha districts, blocks to go paperless soon: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said officials works at district and block level offices will go paperless soon, as the government is expanding the OSWAS, an IT-based system to carry out administrative works.

Majhi was addressing the state-level celebration of Good Governance Day observed on the occasion of the birthday of former prime minister A B Vajpayee.

At the event, the chief minister launched the CM Dashboard, an extension of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 2.0) to the district and block levels, and dedicated the ‘Aam Sathi Unified WhatsApp Chatbot’ to public service for better quality medical and water supply related services.

So far, over 4,000 government offices have been brought under OSWAS. With the expansion of OSWAS, government work will now be paperless at the district and block level. Through this, the system of good governance in the state will be further strengthened, he stated.

Majhi said that real-time monitoring of various projects and schemes can be done through the CM Dashboard, while more than 150 essential public services will be available through ‘Aam Sathi Unified WhatsApp Chatbot’.

“Following the mantra of good governance of Vajpayee ji and the administrative reforms of Modi ji, our 18-month BJP government is working for the welfare of four and a half crore people of Odisha,” he said.

Paying tributes to the late Vajpayee, he said that the former prime minister was a brilliant politician, poet, writer and philosopher of nationalism.

Vajpayee was the best brand ambassador of political policies and ideals. He never took politics as a profession. He devoted himself to public service and national service as his religion, and devoted himself to social life, he pointed out.

Whether in the ruling party or the opposition, he had always given importance to the national interest. He has made an incomparable contribution to the development of the country, the CM said.

Highlighting the major contributions of late Vajpayee to Odisha, he said that AIIMS was opened in Bhubaneswar as per Vajpayee's decision. He played an important role for rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction during the 1999 cyclone.

Mega projects like East Coast Railway, Paradip Oil Refinery, Paradip-Haridaspur Railway line were established in Odisha due to the former PM, he added.

“Our government is continuously working for the all-round development of four sections of society—women, poor, youth and farmers- by following Modi ji's good governance mantra Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas',” Majhi further stated.

The chief minister inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by the Information and Public Relations Department.

On this occasion, a state-level poetry recitation programme titled “Pujya Atal Shatabdir Shatadala” was organised during the day by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

The programme was attended by more than 100 poets and offered their poetic tributes to the legendary statesman, remembering his life, ideals and literary legacy.

Addressing the gathering, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that Vajpayee was a living embodiment of dedication. His literary consciousness continues to inspire and delight generations, he said.

“The immortal ideals and values of Atal ji remain relevant even today. His thoughts, words and creative expressions reveal a rare blend of sensitivity and fearlessness. His life and vision should inspire the younger generation to contribute towards building a strong and prosperous nation,” Suraj said. PTI BBM NN