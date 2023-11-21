Official's car runs over four in Bihar, two dead

Madhubani (Bihar), Nov 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others received serious injuries upon being hit by a car belonging to a senior government official in Bihar on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place on National Highway 57 in Phulparas area of Madhubani district where the official car of the district magistrate of adjoining Madhepura crashed into a roadside railing after knocking down four people.

"It is not immediately known whether the Madhepura DM was inside the car, the occupants of which fled the spot abandoning the vehicle. Apparently, the car was heading towards Darbhanga," Madhubani Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar told PTI-Bhasha over the phone.

He said that according to eyewitness accounts, the car was coming at a high speed and swerved sharply when the driver tried to avoid ploughing into a group of people crossing the road.

"Those mowed down by the car included local residents Gudiya Devi (29) and her daughter Arti Kumari (10). Besides, two NHAI workers from Rajasthan, identified as Ashok Singh and Raju Singh, were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred them to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital," said the SP.

"Locals had blocked the road in protest against the accident. However, the highway has now been cleared for traffic. An FIR will be lodged in connection with the accident and action will be taken against those responsible," he added. PTI CORR ANW NAC ACD