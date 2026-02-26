Officials conduct on-site probe into Andaman helicopter crash

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 26 (PTI) A joint team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday carried out on-site probe into the Pawan Hans helicopter crash near Mayabunder in North and Middle Andamans.

The team, comprising Jose Mathew, consultant (Accident Prevention) at AAIB, a senior DGCA official, technical staff of Pawan Hans, as well as personnel from the Police Marine Force and forest department, visited the crash site in the afternoon, officials said.

A senior administrative official said the 14-member team had not yet collected any evidence from the wreckage, which remains in shallow waters.

The black box could not be retrieved due to the unavailability of equipment. "The team will revisit the site on Friday for further proceedings," he added.

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven persons, including two crew members, crashed into the sea 300 metres away from its scheduled landing at Mayabunder helipad in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 9.30 am, after the helicopter took off from Rangat in the North and Middle Andaman district.

All five passengers and the two crew members were rescued from mid-sea and admitted to a hospital. PTI SN MNB