Officials deployed to survey, coordinate relief distribution in rain-hit areas of Palghar district

Palghar, May 8 (PTI) A team of senior officials have been despatched to survey the areas affected by unseasonal rain in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and coordinate relief distribution, a government release said on Thursday.

Heavy downpours, accompanied by strong winds, claimed one life and damaged nearly 800 houses and 50 boats on Tuesday night.

Palghar's Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik has directed the district administration to assess damages, ensure public safety, and initiate compensation proceedings for affected families, the release said.

“Appropriate compensation will be provided to eligible citizens as per government norms. The process of damage assessment has begun,” Naik said in a statement on Thursday.

In Vedi village, 65-year-old Moreshwar Lohar died after stepping on a live electric wire that had fallen during the storm. Lohar had gone to graze his goats when the accident occurred.

Unseasonal rain and strong winds hit Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts on Tuesday night, causing widespread disruption.