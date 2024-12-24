Officials examine Banke Bihari temple in Sambhal, investigate signs of idols present on walls

Sambhal (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Acting on a representation regarding the Banke Bihari temple in Sambhal, the district administration on Tuesday reached the spot to determine the age of the structure and to investigate facts related to symbols of deities found on the walls.

Advertisment

Earlier, the Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a 'shivling'.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chandausi tehsildar Dhirendra Singh said on Tehsil Diwas (December 21), a complaint was submitted to the district magistrate regarding the Banke Bihari temple, which is in ruins.

Singh said symbols related to Lord Shiva were found in the temple. Besides, idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are carved on the walls, he said.

Advertisment

The tehsildar said the age of the temple will be determined and the circumstances under which it got ruined will also be examined.

Singh said the Banke Bihari temple is spread across 1.137 hectares. If encroachment is found, it will also be removed immediately, he added.

Local resident Kaushal Kishore, who had complained to the district magistrate Rajendra Pensia, said he had brought to the notice of the official about the existence of an old temple which was lying in a state of ruin in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district.

Advertisment

He said the Banke Bihari temple was established in 1870. The 150-year-old temple is located in the Laxman Ganj area.

Kishore said there was a sizeable Hindu population here earlier but after the priest of the temple was murdered, the Hindus migrated from here. In May 2010, the idols of the Lord Shiv and His family in the temple were broken by anti-social elements and the entire temple was turned into ruins, he said.

Kishore recalled that the then government and administration did not pay any attention. This ancient temple should be renovated, he said, and added that it is the centre of faith for Hindus.

Advertisment

The Bhasma Shankar temple had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra had told PTI that information was received through the local SHO that idols had been found.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area (in Sambhal district), just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the violence. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS