Officials from one community dominate administration in Beed: BJP MLA

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has claimed that officials from “only one community” have held most of the government posts in Maharashtra’s Beed district for an extended period which makes other communities feel they are being overlooked.

Advertisment

The legislator, however, did not name any community.

“Officials from only one community have occupied most of the key government posts in Beed district....the government has to follow a structure, but overcrowding of officials from only one community indicates this structure is not being adhered to here at all," the legislator told reporters on Thursday.

Dhas’s statement came against the backdrop of the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month. While Deshmukh was a Maratha, the accused in the case belong to the Vanjari community.

Advertisment

Asked about opposition leaders targeting NCP leader and state minister Dhananjay Munde over the alleged involvement of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to sarpanch Deshmukh's murder, Dhas said, “I have never mentioned his name or called for his resignation.” The BJP MLA also said he had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting the removal of the public prosecutor in Beed who reportedly declined to represent the state when Karad was presented before the court after his arrest on December 31.

“I demand that the arrested accused persons (in Deshmukh murder and extortion cases) not be held in Beed district, as they may influence the investigation. They should be transferred either to Harsul jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district or Nashik jail," Dhas said.

To the allegation by Bajrang Sonawane, NCP (SP) MP from Beed, that Karad was seen in the Beed office of Dhananjay Munde the day after an extortion case was filed against Karad, Dhas said, “I have no information about it, but if it is true, then the minister cannot remain in office." PTI ND KRK NR