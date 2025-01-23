Officials issue advisory warning people of forest fire in Kashmir in next 7 days

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have issued an advisory, warning people about the high risk of forest fire over the next seven days.

Advertisment

In a letter issued by the office of the Kashmir divisional commissioner, deputy commissioners of all 10 districts of the valley have been directed to make people living in fire-prone areas aware of the risk.

"It is crucial that everyone, particularly those in fire-prone areas, are made aware of the current risks and proactive measures are taken to prevent any incidents," the letter reads.

It also asks the authorities to use all available platforms, including social media, local media and community meetings to inform citizens about the risks.

Advertisment

The advisory urged the people to stay alert, avoid open flames and report any signs of fire promptly.

The field staff, forest workers and emergency responders were directed to be on high alert.

"Ensure that all forest staff, local authorities and emergency responders are notified and briefed on the current fire risk. They should be prepared with fire-fighting equipment and ready to take action if necessary," it added.