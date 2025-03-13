Officials pay tributes to 3 BSF jawans killed in Manipur accident

Imphal, Mar 13 (PTI) Senior BSF, police and civil administration officials on Thursday paid tributes to the three border guards who were killed in an accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

The officials paid tributes to head constable Surendra Kumar and constables Bachhu Mondal and Ankul Singh of the 37 Bn BSF during a wreath-laying ceremony held at the airport, the statement added.

"The deceased BSF jawans contributed immensely through their selfless service in maintaining law and order in Manipur," it added.

Three BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at Changoubung village on March 11.

While two personnel died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. PTI COR MNB