Latur, Apr 21 (PTI) Poll officials on Sunday inspected the security room in a government polytechnic in Latur where EVMs will be kept post Lok Sabha polls here on May 7.

District superintendent of police Somay Munde, Election Inspector (police) Shashank Jaiswal and tehsildar Saudagar Tandale, among others, inspected the EVM security room, counting room etc, an official said.

Meanwhile, a cycle rally was held in the city to create awareness about voting. PTI COR BNM