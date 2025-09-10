Officials seize 2 barges, suction pumps involved in illegal dredging in creek area

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday seized two barges and as many suction pumps found involved in illegally extracting sand from a creek at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

The action was taken by the Kalyan tehsil authorities, who destroyed equipment worth around Rs 34 lakh during the operation conducted at Mota village, they said.

"A team was patrolling the area along the Ulhas river, when it found two barges and two suction pumps in the creek area involved in illegal dredging," an official said.

During the raid, the officials faced resistance from those engaged in the activity, he said.

"One of the suction pumps sank on the spot as people in the boat released water and it could not be pulled up. Also, the people in the boat jumped out and ran away," Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal said.

To ensure that the illegal equipment could not be reused, authorities neutralised it on site, he said.

"The remaining 2 barges and one suction pump were cut with a gas cutter," Shejal said.

Strict action would continue against illegal sand mining along the Ulhas river and surrounding creeks, officials said. PTI COR NP